Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $7.47 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.24 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The company has a market cap of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.