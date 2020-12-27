MCO (MCO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.49 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, MCO has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and approximately $40.49 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00009333 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00291033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.79 or 0.02109489 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, Cashierest, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, HitBTC, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, OKEx, DDEX, EXX and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.