$17.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $17.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.03 billion and the lowest is $16.43 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $15.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $47.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $50.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 996,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,197 shares of company stock valued at $80,125,676. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.