JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $51.83 million and approximately $58.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00634756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00331184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00085722 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

