VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $155,997.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00634756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00331184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00085722 BTC.

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

