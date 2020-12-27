Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $66.14. 206,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,480. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $17,328,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.