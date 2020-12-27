Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,602.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,432. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $22.64.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

