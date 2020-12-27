Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $2.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.26.

CB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $150.83. 422,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,094. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

