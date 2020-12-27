Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and $5.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00126541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00633961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00155480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00085788 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

