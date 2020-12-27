MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $720,078.91 and approximately $5,623.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021100 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002178 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,768,913 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

