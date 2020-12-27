PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $40.68 million and $1.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00126541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00633961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00155480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00085788 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 120,990,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,910,990 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

