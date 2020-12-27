Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $616,551.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00010928 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $616,551.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,127 coins and its circulating supply is 562,811 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

