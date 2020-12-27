Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. 161,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,908. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 53,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

