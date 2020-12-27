$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

