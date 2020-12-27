$0.54 EPS Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. 327,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the third quarter worth about $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

