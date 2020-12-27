$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.11 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,072,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,447. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.