Sylo 24 Hour Volume Hits $109,615.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Sylo token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $109,615.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001050 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000170 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

