Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $59,281.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00641278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00156880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00335461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

