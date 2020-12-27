Meme Price Hits $368.77 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Meme has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $368.77 or 0.01416197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00402345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000053 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

