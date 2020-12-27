Bounty0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,149.56 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $195,149.56 and $2,112.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00045661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00293890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.