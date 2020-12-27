Zap (ZAP) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Zap has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $25.85 million and $1.35 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00045661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00293890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

