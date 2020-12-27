BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. BioTelemetry reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 265,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,572. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

