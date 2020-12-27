$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $414.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 233,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,829. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

