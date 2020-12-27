Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.84 Million

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $617.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.33 million to $620.18 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 262,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

