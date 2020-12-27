Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of $4.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 523,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

