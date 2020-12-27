REVV Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $1.08 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00631902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00156397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00331058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016121 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,969,951 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

