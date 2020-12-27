$71.82 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $71.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.63 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $283.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $285.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.25 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $292.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 171,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $120,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.