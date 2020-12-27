Xaya Price Tops $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $3,449.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,229,035 coins and its circulating supply is 45,086,908 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

