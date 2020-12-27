Kryll (KRL) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $76,419.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00045301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00291297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00029411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.03 or 0.02105049 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.