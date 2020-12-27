$318.04 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $318.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.20 million and the highest is $326.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 319,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

