$291.70 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $291.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.40 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $302.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

WBS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

