Vitae One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $116.31 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00022364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001259 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002265 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

