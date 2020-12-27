Megacoin Price Tops $0.0267 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $78.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,347,967 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

