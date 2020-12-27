Raise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Raise has a total market cap of $115,441.76 and approximately $200.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00126583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00630399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00184811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00329106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00056727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015927 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

