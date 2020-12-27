Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 149,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

