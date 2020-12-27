ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 5,060.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,060.27 ($66.11).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,829 ($63.09). 85,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,524.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,333.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.