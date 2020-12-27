Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON:RMG traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 335.10 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,670,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,486. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.04. Royal Mail plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

