Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $54,686.26 and $87,724.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00043912 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004615 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

