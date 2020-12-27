BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Hits $10.41 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00006346 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $8.19 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00632862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00185689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00325925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00084374 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

