Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 72.36 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.46 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 9,240.70 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -434.74% -68.32% -29.45% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -106.38% -79.09%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

