$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,299. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.69.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

