$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,299. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.69.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
