Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of C traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 6,824,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,692. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 196,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.