Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Tops $701,518.59

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $701,518.59 and $27,654.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,207,468 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,550 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

