LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit and Coinone. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00126570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00631949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00184792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00323999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084180 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, GOPAX, KuCoin, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

