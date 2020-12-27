Trias (TRY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $21,012.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00126570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00631949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00184792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00323999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084180 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.