AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 194,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -632.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,945,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

