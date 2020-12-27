$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce sales of $87.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $74.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $328.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,855. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $57,569,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

