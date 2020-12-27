$24.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.56 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $19.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $81.33 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $93.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

LUNA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 274,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.25. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

