AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,488 ($110.90).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,223 ($94.37). The company had a trading volume of 605,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,027.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,333.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £94.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

