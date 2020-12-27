Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 3,646,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $61,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

